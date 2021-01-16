IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / One small jab for Manish, one giant, leap for Delhi: Sanitation worker is first to be vaccinated in Delhi
HT Image
HT Image
others

One small jab for Manish, one giant, leap for Delhi: Sanitation worker is first to be vaccinated in Delhi

New Delhi: While 34-year-old Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker at Delhi’s AIIMS, was vying to be among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, his mother, Laxmi Rani, was dead against it
READ FULL STORY
By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:20 PM IST

New Delhi: While 34-year-old Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker at Delhi’s AIIMS, was vying to be among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, his mother, Laxmi Rani, was dead against it. She didn’t want him to even be in the first batch to receive the jab. She even offered to trade places with him, given that she is employed as a sanitation worker at the same hospital.

But in the end, Rani relented. At 11.10am on Saturday, Kumar became the first resident of the national capital to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

Kumar on Saturday emerged as the face of a months-long global effort against time to develop an inoculation against the infection that has killed over two million people. He said he always believed in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

“I have narrated my experience to over 50 journalists so far. Do you see any adverse impact on me?”

Kumar said it wasn’t a coincidence that he was a part of the first batch of frontline staffers at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to be vaccinated, all of whom received a jab of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

“When I found out that members of my team were to be vaccinated, I volunteered to be on that list. My immediate supervisor wasn’t very excited about my confidence, but I wanted to serve as an example to my family and colleagues,” said Kumar, who has been a machine operator in AIIMS’ sanitation department for eight years now.

And when Kumar received a confirmatory text message on Friday, he approached his boss once again, with another request. “I urged my supervisor to let me be the first person from AIIMS to receive the vaccine, though I didn’t think I would be obliged,” he said.

Among those he encouraged to take the vaccine shot was his childhood friend Shaukat Ali, also a sanitation worker at the hospital. “I have had three surgeries and was very scared to take the vaccine,” Ali said, even as he stood on his toes to record a video of Kumar getting the jab.

In fact, like Laxmi Rani, Ali too urged him against taking the shot till as late as 9am on Saturday, for fear of any potential adverse effects. But like Laxmi Rani, Ali relented too.

“I told him to watch me receive the vaccine and get inspired,” said Kumar.

Early on Saturday, Ali became one of the recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine as well.

Kumar said he hid the vaccination plan from his family till Wednesday, when his announcement met with mixed responses.

Apart from his mother, his wife also took some cajoling to give in to his plan. “Eventually, she said she would stand on the sidelines and watch me receive the vaccine,” said Kumar. However, they changed their minds later, and decided she would worry too much if she came to the vaccination centre.

Kumar’s Saturday began like any other working day over the past eight years. He caught a bus from Najafagarh, where he lives with his family, and arrived at AIIMS for the vaccination, as well as his regular duties.

He didn’t know that within hours though, he would be making news and even trending on Twitter.

His mother, too, was unaware of the fanfare that would eventually surround his vaccination. While Kumar was flanked by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, his mother continued with her housekeeping work at the hospital.

Kumar kept himself masked while he was administered a dose of Covaxin, even as the gathering around him cheered. Soon after, he was whisked away to a room, away from the media’s glare and questions.

“There were three doctors around me for 30 minutes after the injection. They kept asking me about any reactions I might have been having.”

He was confident the vaccine was safe. But, he said, he knew the media’s glare would keep him in good stead.

“I knew the media was there. The Prime Minister was live just minutes before my vaccination. And the health minister was by my side. Even if a problem were to occur, they would ensure I was taken care of.”

He said him volunteering to be among the first to get the jab should dispel fears about the vaccine. “There are rumours on social media about the vaccine. I am fortunate to play a part in dispelling those rumours. There are no rashes on my body, no nausea, no pain, nothing.”

Despite Kumar and his mother working at AIIMS, and more relatives working at different hospitals in the city, neither he, nor anyone in his family, was touched by the virus. “But the fear of the virus was always there. We had witnessed deaths by this disease,” said Kumar.

Now, Kumar will go back to his daily duties at the hospital, even as several more get vaccinated there, as in the rest of the country. He will be back for the second and final dose of the vaccine 28 days later, at which point, doctors said, he can breathe easy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A cop standing guard outside a bank in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
A cop standing guard outside a bank in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Increased criminal activities on Friday nights, Ludhiana police increase vigil

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that Friday nights are sensitive for the police as gangs of snatchers and burglars are the most active at this time due to impending weekend closure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Madhura Patil being administered the Covishield vaccine. The immunisation programme at BKC was attended by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Dr Madhura Patil being administered the Covishield vaccine. The immunisation programme at BKC was attended by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

26-year old dietician first to be vaccinated at Mumbai’s BKC centre in CM’s presence

By Mehul R Thakkar & Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Dr Madhura Patil, 26, became the first beneficiary of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) facility in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saroj Bala, 40, has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years. (Sant Arora /HT)
Saroj Bala, 40, has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years. (Sant Arora /HT)
others

40-year-old sanitation worker first to get vaccine jab in Haryana

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Saroj Bala, 40, who has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years was the first to get the vaccine jab in Haryana at the Government Dispensary, Sector-4, Panchkula, said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasant Govindrao Kulkarni, a ward boy at Rukminibai civic hospital, Kalyan, was infected with the virus in August and was admitted for 12 days. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
Vasant Govindrao Kulkarni, a ward boy at Rukminibai civic hospital, Kalyan, was infected with the virus in August and was admitted for 12 days. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
others

Got vaccinated so I can work without fear: Kalyan hospital ward boy

By Sajana Nambiar & Ankita Menon
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:56 AM IST
VASANT GOVINDRAO KULKARNI, WARD BOY Forty-five-year old Vasant Govindrao Kulkarni, a ward boy at Rukminibai civic hospital, Kalyan, was infected with the virus in August and was admitted for 12 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC health workers show victory sign on Day 1 of vaccination at Ghodbunder Road civic hospital in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
TMC health workers show victory sign on Day 1 of vaccination at Ghodbunder Road civic hospital in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
others

Technical glitches mark vaccination drive across Thane district

By Sajana Nambiar, Ankita Menon & G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Kalyan, Thane, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation authorities had to individually call all the beneficiaries on Friday night to inform about the vaccination process and allot time slots accordingly due to the issues faced by the CoWIN portal
READ FULL STORY
Close
This comes at the backdrop of the Maharashtra government allowing schools to reopen on January 27 for physical sessions for students of classes 5 to 8 (Pic for representation)
This comes at the backdrop of the Maharashtra government allowing schools to reopen on January 27 for physical sessions for students of classes 5 to 8 (Pic for representation)
others

Thane city schools to remain shut

By Ankita Gopakumar, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Schools in Thane city will remain closed for physical classes until further orders, as per a circulation issued on Saturday by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
An NGO installed a giant-sized billboard with ‘breathing’ lungs at Kharghar’s Utsav chowk on January 15 to demonstrate the lethal impact of polluted air on human health. (HT photo)
An NGO installed a giant-sized billboard with ‘breathing’ lungs at Kharghar’s Utsav chowk on January 15 to demonstrate the lethal impact of polluted air on human health. (HT photo)
others

Navi Mumbai: Plea to form panel to check air quality in Kharghar-Taloja belt

By Sajana Nambiar, Panvel
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The giant pair of lungs are made up of a white filter medium. A pair of fans are fixed at the back of the billboard, which suck in the air
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Koli gets twelfth death penalty in another Nithari killing case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad on Saturday awarded death penalty to Surinder Koli, the prime accused in the Nithari murders, for brutal murder, attempted rape and abduction of a 20-year-old woman in November, 2006
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three, including home guard jawan, held in connection with 30kg silver robbery

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Noida: A home guard jawan attached with the Noida police was among three persons nabbed by the Sector 39 police from Meerut on Saturday, for allegedly stealing 30 kilograms of silver from a trader
READ FULL STORY
Close
A stuffed trophy of a Peregrine and (on right) a close up of its 1.5 cm long talons. (PHOTOS: SARFRAZUDDIN MALIK)
A stuffed trophy of a Peregrine and (on right) a close up of its 1.5 cm long talons. (PHOTOS: SARFRAZUDDIN MALIK)
others

Wildbuzz: Peregrine power at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

By Vikram Jit Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
For birds the terror of a marauding Peregrine is akin to that of a psychopath killer stealing into an isolated house at night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The big challenge for those riding to work and elsewhere is how to get a meal-on-the-go into the masked mouth. The catch – without being caught on CCTV cameras at crossings and inviting challans. (Shutterstock)
The big challenge for those riding to work and elsewhere is how to get a meal-on-the-go into the masked mouth. The catch – without being caught on CCTV cameras at crossings and inviting challans. (Shutterstock)
others

Witerati: Munch ado about masked living

By Chetna Keer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Vaccine may see many a mask ‘breathe’ its last, but not before spawning a subtle art defining the Battle of the Mask Vs Morsel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

In Ghaziabad, first beneficiaries lead by example, motivate others for Covid vaccine

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Thirty-five-year-old Livesh Ram is a lab assistant at the government community health centre (CHC) in Dasna who, along with his wife and five-year-old son had tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 two months ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin (right) and Hanuma Vihari. (AP)
Not out batsman India's Ravichandran Ashwin (right) and Hanuma Vihari. (AP)
others

Random Forays: Test Cricket is a reflection of life

By Vivek Atray
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:28 PM IST
It is the potent combination of artists, diehards and blasters that makes for a winning cocktail in a Test team
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manjit Kaur (62) driving a jeep with female friends from a Patiala village to the Singhu border. (Sourced)
Manjit Kaur (62) driving a jeep with female friends from a Patiala village to the Singhu border. (Sourced)
others

Roundabout: Daughters of the soil challenge stereotypes at farmers’ protests

By Nirupama Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Will women at the forefront of the agitation at Delhi’s borders usher in empowerment at home in the patriarchal states of north India? Only time will tell
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ghaziabad achieves 94.75% turnout for inaugural vaccination, none reports any immediate side effects

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Of the 400 people scheduled to be vaccinated in Ghaziabad on Saturday, 379 were inoculated and none showed any signs of discomfort, the health department said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP