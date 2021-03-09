IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / One year of Covid: Crime gets a digital upgrade in face of pandemic
HT Image
HT Image
others

One year of Covid: Crime gets a digital upgrade in face of pandemic

Cyber-crime in Pune city witnessed a spurt during the lockdown months, as online transactions, due to fear of the virus spreading through surfaces, increased
READ FULL STORY
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:01 PM IST

Cyber-crime in Pune city witnessed a spurt during the lockdown months, as online transactions, due to fear of the virus spreading through surfaces, increased. Vegetable vendors accepting payments through online transactions - once advertised as a hopeful future - became par for the course.

The year of lockdown was as disturbing as unprecedented for a multitude of reasons.

Multiple sectors like health, pharmaceutical, online payment and grocery service providers witnessed a spurt in the user-base… and in their misuser base. The effect was seen directly in the inbox meant for cybercrime-related complaints of the Pune police.

“Compared to 2019, the number of complaints more than doubled in 2020,” recalls Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, Cybercrime and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Pune police.

DCP Navatake, a software engineer by qualification, took office in October 2020, after movement restrictions started getting curtailed.

As a result of the increased case load and changed leadership, staff strength has increased, and new units were introduced at the EOW and cybercrime cell.

“Forming these units has helped us streamline the disposal of the huge number of pending cases. We have started a three-month training module for all officials of the cyber cell. Outside, as well as in-house experts, are called in to explain the basics to staff who have come from various backgrounds. This upskilling is the need of the hour,” said DCP Navatake.

With the beginning of vaccination, the cyber-crime cell has started receiving complaints of frauds under the guise of providing vaccines.

In the past few months, patient data of at least three hospitals was wrongfully used in fraud cases.

In comparison to cyber-crime, registration of crimes like property theft, assault, and crimes against women decreased.

During peak lockdown, there were days when the number of criminal cases registered in Pune city - with a population of at least a million people - was zero; a phenomenon unheard of.

The number of registered cases of women who died within seven years of their marriage has remained near-constant for the past three years; lockdown could did not affect that statistic.

While elaborate property crimes decreased, sporadic cases of theft of cash at pharmacies and grocery stores, the only two kinds of stores permitted to function during lockdown - were reported.

Cybercrime

From 5,523 complaint applications in 2018, the number of complaint applications jumped to 7,795 in 2019, and in 2020, 14,950 complaint applications were received by Pune city cybercrime cell. The largest contributors to these applications have been online fraud – involving dating, cheating, banking, and matrimonial cases; followed by social media-related cases, business-related online cases, hacking cases, and mobile phone-related offences.

Online frauds jumped from 4,741 in 2019 to 8,824 in 2020; social media cases increased from 828 in 2019 to 2,174 in 2020; business-related cases increased from 636 in 2019 to 1,269 in 2020; hacking incidents increased from 113 in 2019 to 314 in 2020; and complaint applications about frauds committed using mobile phones increased from 88 in 2019 to 488 in 2020, according to records maintained by the cybercrime cell of Pune city police.

Dowry-related deaths

Section 304(b) of Indian Penal Code is invoked against the in-laws of a woman married for less than seven years, who dies due to dowry demands.

In 2019, 16 such cases were registered in Pune city while 20 cases were registered in 2020.

In 2018, 19 such cases were registered while 20 cases were registered in 2017.

Theft

The collective number of different kinds of thefts, including house break-ins, chain snatching, mobile theft, and pick-pocketing, among others, was halved from 3,034 in 2019 and 3,544 in 2018, to 1,561 in 2020.

The complete lockdown ensured no physical access to hotspots where such crimes were committed, and the looming fear of the virus was palpable in Pune which was one of the hotspots for the Covid19 infection.

Vehicle theft

Another notable decline was in the vehicle theft cases. In the first six months of 2020, of which three months were under lockdown, the number of vehicle theft cases reported was 300, as against 1,000 in the first six months of 2019.

Cases declined from 1,676 in 2019, to 975 in 2020.

Murder

The year of the lockdown, however, did not affect the number of murder cases in Pune city. With 74 cases in 2019, the number of murder cases in 2020 was 71.

One of the most violent murders during the lockdown months was that of Viraj Jagtap (20) a Dalit youth who was killed in Sangvi by the family members of a girl he was allegedly romantically interested in.

Illegal possession and consumption of alcohol

Under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act which prohibit possession or consumption of alcohol without required permits, increased in 2020.

From 1,127 in 2019, registered cases went up to 1,243 in 2020.

While the rush at liquor shops immediately after they were allowed to open was telling, the cases of theft at liquor shops just before the lockdown rules were brought into effect were also reported

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
While it took 22 days for the cumulative count to reach 27,000 from 26,000 cases, the journey from 25, 000 to 26, 000 had taken 28 days (January 8 to February 5). (HT FILE)
While it took 22 days for the cumulative count to reach 27,000 from 26,000 cases, the journey from 25, 000 to 26, 000 had taken 28 days (January 8 to February 5). (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid tally crosses 28,000-mark

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:46 AM IST
1,000 new cases added in just 10 days; it was on February 27 that the infections had crossed the 27,000-mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Privatisation of vizag plant: Protests grow as Centre sticks to plan

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Hyderabad : Massive protests erupted again in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam, also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), following a statement by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Monday that the Centre would go ahead with the privatisation of the steel plant
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal calls budget inclusive, says education will be made a mass movement

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called the Delhi Budget 2021-22 an “inclusive” document, which covers all aspects of the society from women to the elderly, students, youth, all religions, and all castes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Education gets biggest share of Delhi Budget pie once again; allocation bumped up this year

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The biggest share of the Delhi budget was allotted to the education sector once again, an area that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Capital has made its highest priority since the party presented its first budget in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia also proposed to set up a Sainik school and armed forces preparatory academy in the Capital to prepare students for services in the armed forces.(ANI)
Sisodia also proposed to set up a Sainik school and armed forces preparatory academy in the Capital to prepare students for services in the armed forces.(ANI)
others

‘Deshbhakti’: AAP’s Budget sentiment

By Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The Delhi government has earmarked 10 crore for programmes on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the contributions made by Dr BR Ambedkar in framing India’s constitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lawyer Mehmood Pracha(MehmoodPracha/ Twitter)
Lawyer Mehmood Pracha(MehmoodPracha/ Twitter)
others

Lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleges raid at his office

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:12 AM IST
No senior officer of the Delhi police offered a response on Pracha’a allegations or the searches at his office despite calls and text messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Greater Noida, Ghaziabad most polluted in country

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of Noida fell from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ levels on Tuesday, while that of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida tuned ‘very poor’ due to sudden drop in the wind speed, according to the monitoring agencies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Forest department to start night camping at Okhla sanctuary

By Kushagra DIxit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department will soon start the night camping facility at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the city’s only eco-sensitive zone, to promote ecotourism, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Muzaffarnagar riots - Court accepts closure report in case against Sangeet Som

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:04 PM IST
: The special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar has accepted the closure report submitted by special investigation team (SIT) in a case against BJP MLA Sangeet Som and others for allegedly uploading a video on social media that is said to have triggered communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Perseverance pays: Young Kheri scientist makes his way to Columbia University

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: Young scientist Muneer Khan, 25, belonging to a remote Kheri village Gauriya, has carved his way to Columbia University, setting a scintillating example that where there is will, there is a way
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Couple’s bodies found hanging in Kasganj village

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Agra The bodies of a man and woman were found hanging from a tree in Bharsoli Mustafabad village in Kasganj district on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who stabbed woman, daughter to death held after encounter

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Agra: The Agra police on Tuesday arrested the man allegedly involved in stabbing a woman and her daughter to death in Bah area on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Prayagraj bandh receives ‘massive support’

By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:46 PM IST
PRAYAGRAJ: The Prayagraj bandh (closure) call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in protest against the Education Service Tribunal Bill received an overwhelming response as most of the markets of the city remained closed on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district reports 2,098 new Covid-19 cases

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:28 PM IST
PUNE It has been one year since Pune reported its first case on March 9, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Inlaks & Budhrani and Kamala Nehru hospital get it right to ensure vaccine drive a succes

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:22 PM IST
PUNE Two of the city’s major hospitals - Inlaks & Budhrani and Kamala Nehru hospital - have seen a massive response from senior citizens, thanks to their well-managed arrangements and less waiting period
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP