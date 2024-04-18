One-and-half-year-old girl found dead; kin cry foul

Body of one-and-half-year-old baby girl was found in bushes around 200 metres away from her home at Mandar village under Handia police station of trans-Ganga area late Tuesday night. (Pic for representation)

Senior police officials reached the spot and called forensic team for investigation. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons on complaint of child’s father and body has been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per reports, a resident of Mandar village, Mahendra Mushar is a labourer and had gone to harvest crops in a nearby village on Tuesday night. His wife Ranjana was at home with their daughter. At around 12 midnight, Ranjana woke up and found that her daughter was missing.

After searching for her near her house, Ranjana informed her husband. Mahendra and Ranjana launched a search for their daughter and were shocked to find her body lying in bushes inside a pit around 200 metres away from their home. Locals also rushed to the spot and called the police. ACP (Handia) Pankaj Lavania reached the spot and called the field forensic unit for investigations.

No physical injuries were found on the child’s body but her kin suspect that she was strangulated to death.

DCP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Bharti said on the complaint of kin of the deceased child, an FIR of murder has been registered against unidentified persons.