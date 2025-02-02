One-way system enforced at Prayagraj rail stations ahead of Basant Panchami

To manage the influx of pilgrims for the Basant Panchami bathing festival at Mahakumbh-2025, a one-way system has been enforced at all seven major railway stations in Prayagraj starting February 2. Pilgrims carrying their belongings leave a railway station as they arrive to take a holy dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 2 (AFP)

Officials confirmed that the system will remain in place until February 5.

During this time, the entry of passengers will remain banned at Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station located at Daraganj. Trains will not operate from here. Passengers who usually travel from this station will need to board trains from Prayagraj Junction, said Senior PRO of North Central Railway Amit Malaviya.

To control the movement of passengers at Prayagraj Junction, entry will be allowed only from the city side, while passengers will exit from the Civil Lines side, he added.

Similarly, a system of entry from one side and exit from another side has been implemented for passengers at Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Prayag, Phaphamau, and Subedarganj railway stations as well, Malaviya shared.

Special colour-coded shelters have been set up at Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, and Naini railway stations for passengers traveling in different directions. The colour of the shelter through which the passenger enters will match the colour marked on their ticket based on the direction in which they are traveling.

Arrangements at different rail stations of Prayagraj

Prayagraj Junction

Entry will be only from the city side (towards platform number 1).

Exit will be only from the Civil Lines side.

Unreserved passengers will be given entry from direction-wise passenger shelters.

Passengers with reserved tickets will be given separate entry from the city side through Gate Number 5.

Naini Junction

Entry will be only from the Station Road side.

Exit will be only from the goods shed side (second entrance).

Reserved passengers will be given entry from Gate Number 2.

Prayagraj Chheoki Station

Entry will be only from the COD Road connecting the Prayagraj- Mirzapur highway.

Exit will be only from the GEC Naini Road (Gate Number 1).

Passengers with reserved tickets will be given entry from Gate Number 2.

Subedarganj Station

Entry will be given only from Jhalwa (Kaushambi Road).

Exit will be given only towards GT Road.

Reserved passengers will be given entry from Gate Number 3.

Phaphamau Railway Station

Entry from the main entrance of Phaphamau Railway Station will be restricted.

Passengers will enter from Gate Number 2, while exit will be from the main gate.

Prayag Railway Station

Entry to the station will be from the AU side.

The gate towards Chota Baghada on the other side will be used for exit.

Rambagh Station

Entry will be only from the Station Road (Lallu & Sons) side.

Exit will be from Lowther Road through Gates 1, 2, and 3.

Jhunsi Station

Entry and exit will be from both sides. Passenger shelters have been built on both sides.