ONGC to spend 250 crore to upgrade Goa safety training institute

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will be investing ₹250 crore to upgrade its Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) located at Betul in Goa which will include a mock oil rig to help train staff of petroleum companies in safety and environment management. ONGC’s institute in Goa will have a mock oil rig to help train staff of petroleum companies in safety and environment management.

Sanjeev Singhal, executive director and head of IPSHEM said: “We are creating facilities like the sea survival training centre, helicopter underwater escape training, offshore platform safety training facilities. We have plans to bring one drilling rig for the operational training for our people, an onshore process plants safety training complex and then we are going to create a training centre which is going to have world class set up so that when we bring overseas trainees to our courses they will be really enjoying the environment. We are going to spend ₹250 crore on this.”

The institute will be playing host to the second edition of the India Energy Week 2024 that will be held in the first week of February next year and will witness 35,000+ participants from over 100 countries to discuss the changing nature of global energy demands.

“Because we are bringing this IEW event we have taking this opportunity to raise our standard as well as bringing this institute to the level and turning it into a unique world class training institute which is never seen anywhere by anybody and once it is created it will have all kinds of training facilities is going to be a one point solution for all personnel related to the hydrocarbon sector maybe from the onshore operations or maybe from the offshore operations,” Singhal said at an event in Goa.

Organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, India Energy Week, 2024 will take forward the start given by the first edition that was held in Bengaluru in early 2023 and hopes to serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, policy makers, academia and entrepreneurs.

“The spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India’s intricate energy landscape, characterised by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanisation, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change,” Gurmeet Singh, director general, FIPI, said.