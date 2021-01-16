Only 36 vaccinated in Punjab’s Mohali district on Day 1
Only 36 health workers got the jab on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mohali district on Saturday.
Although 325 beneficiaries were scheduled to get the Covishield dose on the first day at three centres, the drive was put off to Monday at the Kharar civil hospital, while at the Mohali civil hospital and community health centre in Banur, only 28 and eight health workers, respectively, were covered.
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the drive could not start in Kharar as there were not enough beneficiaries. The department also faced “some limitations” in Banur, and in Mohali, “we got instructions to limit our vaccine dose”, she said, adding that the drive will begin “aggressively” from Monday.
Dr Sandeep Singh, an ENT specialist at the Mohali civil hospital, was not only first one to get the jab in the district, but also in Punjab. He along with Dr Charan Kamal, Dr Dimple Dhaliwal Srivastva, computer operator Asha Yadav and Class-4 employee Surjit Singh were administered the dose in the presence of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at the Mohali civil hospital. The CM also gifted them saplings as a token of appreciation, and lauded their efforts.
Dr Sanjeev Kamboj, an orthopaedic surgeon who got the jab, said: “We were waiting for this day. I am really elated, and urge everyone to come forward and receive the vaccine as it is safe.”
