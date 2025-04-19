On Friday, hundreds of organisations representing residents, housing societies and business communities came together to demand abolition of transfer charges levied by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on sale of properties in Navi Mumbai. They plan to hold meetings, seek support of political leaders and pursue legal options. Opposition to CIDCO transfer charges unites Navi Mumbai

The move comes following an announcement by CIDCO in March, notifying a hike of 5-10% in transfer charges, effective from April 1. Letters have been submitted to CIDCO and the government demanding abolition of charges.

CIDCO, which leases land instead of outright sale, has been demanding transfer charges on every property sold in the city, whether residential or commercial. It does not issue a non-objection certificate for the sale, unless the payment is made.

“We are all having to pay the unjust tax that CIDCO levies. It has no legal or moral right to do so. New Bombay Disposal of Land Regulations, 1975 did not permit it and there are court orders on it. CIDCO was allowed to demand transfer charges only when land was sold. It, however, amended the Act in 1990 and then again in 2008 as Navi Mumbai Disposal of Land (amendment) Regulations, 2008 and started charging the transfer charges with retrospective effect. This is absolutely wrong,” Bhaskar Mhatre, secretary of the Housing Federation, said.

He further questioned, “On what basis is CIDCO asking for the charges which are supposed to be used for rendering services? Especially since it has developed the city, its work is done and it should pack its bags and leave.”

The affected residents and organisations wish to call for meetings with political leaders to put the demands across to the government and also meet CIDCO officials for resolving the issue. Mhatre expressed that this would turn into a mass movement and agitation if the demands are not met.

Dilip Chavan, a businessman said, “Not only is CIDCO charging for transfer, it has been virtually increasing the charges by around 10% arbitrarily each year. Most residents do not understand that these charges are not legal.” He also stated that in the past year, CIDCO has informed their decision to convert leasehold land to freehold land, applying charges. He added that the move was mired in several complications and has not been implemented.