Orissa high court asks district judges to expedite cases against MPs and MLAs

The Orissa high court has directed the district and sessions judges in all the 30 districts to take appropriate and effective steps for disposal of cases involving MPs and MLAs and furnish monthly statement showing institution, disposal and pendency of the cases every month. The Orissa high court. (File)

The division bench of acting chief justice Dr. BR Sarangi and justice Murahari Sri Raman, who went through the 423 cases pending against MPs and MLAs in various courts of the state, in their order said the sessions courts have to give priority to the criminal cases punishable with death or life imprisonment, then to the cases punishable with imprisonment for 5 years or more and then hear all other cases and not to adjourn the cases except for rare and compelling reasons.

A writ petition was registered suo-motu by the deputy registrar (judicial) of the Orissa high court to monitor early disposal of criminal cases pending against the members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, the district and sessions judges were directed to take appropriate and effective steps for disposal of cases involving members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies and furnish monthly statement showing institution, disposal and pendency of the cases in every English calendar month, so as to reach the HC by 3rd of succeeding month.

The cases in which the orders of stay of trial have been passed, may be listed before the court hearing suo-motu cases and the district and sessions judges throughout the state would ensure sufficient infrastructure facility for the designated courts and also enable them to adopt such technology as is expedient for effective and efficient functioning. They have to further create an independent tab on their website of this court providing district-wise information about the details of the year of filing, number of subject cases pending and stage of proceedings.

Out of the 423 cases, a majority of the cases are in their appearance stage or initial stages with a few cases dating back to 1991.