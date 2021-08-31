Out on parole, Gurdaspur man held with 1kg heroin

Out on parole, a Gurdaspur resident was arrested with 1kg heroin in Khanna on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Ali Nangal village of Gurdaspur, who is already facing trial in seven cases, including murder, drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the accused was nabbed from the national highway near Libra village. He was coming in a Hyundai Verna car from Khanna side when cops stopped him for checking. On frisking, 1kg heroin was found hidden under the car seat.

Police said the recovered heroin costs about ₹5 crore in the international market.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Khanna.

The SSP added that the accused told the police that he had procured the heroin from Dwarka of Delhi and was going to sell it in different parts of Punjab.

It has also come to the fore that when the accused was in jail, the staff had recovered mobile phones and contraband from his possession at least twice. He had come out on parole on May 12.