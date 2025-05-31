Over 1,000 SHG women to benefit from loan distribution in Varanasi

Over 1,000 women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be benefited from a loan which was distributed in a programme for SHG women at the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Varanasi. District mission manager Shravan Kumar Singh appealed to the Bank Sakhis to connect more SHG women with livelihood opportunities (For representation only)

The loan distribution programme was held at RSETI. It was organised on the initiative of deputy commissioner self-employment Pawan Kumar Singh and regional head of Union Bank of India Varanasi Shailendra Kumar. On this occasion, Union Bank of India distributed a loan of ₹36,85,000 ( ₹3.68 crore). A demo cheque was symbolically handed over to the women of the group.

In the programme, Mamta of Vikaskhand Sevapuri and Mamta of SHG Harhua shared their success stories, highlighting the change and journey in their lives by taking a loan from the SHG. Lead Bank Union Bank of India’s Varanasi region head Shailendra Kumar spoke about continuing loan distribution to the women of the group and providing necessary support from the bank.

District mission manager Shravan Kumar Singh appealed to the Bank Sakhis to connect more SHG women with livelihood opportunities. On this occasion, Vikram Singh, Rekha Kesari, beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam and Solar Rooftop schemes, along with Bank Sakhis and SHG women, were present.