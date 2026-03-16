Over 10.56 lakh voters retained after SIR verification in Prayagraj

Following verification under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, 10,56,310 voters in the district will remain on the voter list. These voters had earlier been flagged under the categories of “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies.” Deputy district election officer Pooja Mishra said the hearing process will continue until January 27 (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Although around 10.62 lakh such voters were included in the draft roll, their names were at risk of being removed from the final list if they failed to submit the required documents.

To prevent unintended deletions, the administration strengthened its verification process by forming additional teams and deploying more officers. The task was considerable, particularly as 11.53 lakh voters had already been excluded at the draft stage under the ASD (Absent, Shifted, or Dead) category, making the collection of documents from “No Mapping” voters even more challenging.

Despite the complexities, the process has now stabilised. Hearings have been completed for 10,56,310 out of the 10.62 lakh voters, confirming that their documents were successfully received and uploaded. As a result, their names will not be removed from the voter list due to “No Mapping” discrepancies.

Deputy district election officer Pooja Mishra said the hearing process will continue until January 27, expressing confidence that the remaining individuals will also submit their documents within the stipulated time. She added that 99.42% of the concerned voters have completed the hearing process so far.