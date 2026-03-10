Over 22,000 hectares of forests lost to fires in Odisha since 2022: State govt data

Forest fires have destroyed 22,293 hectares of forests in Odisha over the past three years, forest, environment and climate change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Tuesday told the state assembly. The state has recorded more than 7,200 forest fire incidents between January 1 and March 10. (Image sourced from Mint)

8,462 hectares of forest area were lost in 2022, followed by 9,764 hectares in 2023, and 4,067 hectares so far in 2024, he said.

According to data from the Forest Survey of India (FSI), the state has recorded more than 7,200 forest fire incidents between January 1 and March 10, the highest in the country.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh reported 6,181 incidents, followed by Telangana (5,750), Maharashtra (5,151) and Karnataka (4,768) during the same period.

Forest fires have already begun spreading from Koraput to Sambalpur and Nayagarh to Mayurbhanj affecting forest patches and their surrounding areas. As of now, officials say 355 major fire points remain active across different parts of the state even as peak fire activity in Odisha is likely to last till end of May.

Singhkhuntia told the assembly that fire lines have been created inside forests and along their boundaries, while awareness campaigns are being conducted at forest compartment and range levels. Information boards, banners and advertisements have also been placed at strategic locations to alert local communities.

Also Read:Human errors led to forest fires in Nagaland’s Dzukou valley: CM Rio

The department has also organised mock drills to train forest staff and villagers in fire prevention and control.

To strengthen ground response, 334 trained fire protection squads have been deployed across wildlife and territorial divisions.

In addition, villagers participating through Village Forest Protection Committees (VSS) are being provided financial assistance based on their involvement in preventing and combating forest fires. For real-time monitoring, the government has installed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-enabled cameras at forest check posts, while 24×7 control rooms have been set up at the state headquarters and forest division offices.

The department has also established a dedicated Forest Control Room with a helpline number to enable quick reporting and response to fire incidents.