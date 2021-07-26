Over 4,500 visitors in 15 mins as DU starts online registration for PG courses

New Delhi: Delhi University on Monday started online registration for admissions to postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses for the upcoming 2021-22 academic session, with officials saying that over 20,000 visitors logged into the portal till 9 pm -- four hours after the portal was launched.

Candidates can log in to the website -- admission.uod.ac.in -- till August 21 to register for the entrance-based courses.

“Over 20,000 visitors have visited our portal and around 10,000 have already logged in. They’re in the various stages of filling the form,” said Sanjeev Singh, joint director at DU Computer Centre.

Rajeev Gupta, chairperson of admissions, said “more than 4,500 visitors logged in within 15 minutes”.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university administration had earlier announced that the admission process will be completely online . The registrations for undergraduate courses will start on August 2.

All postgraduate courses at Delhi University have entrance tests -- DU entrance test (DUET) -- in addition to merit-based admission for DU graduates.

The dates for the entrance test will be announced by the National Testing Agency which will conduct the test in 27 centres, including in Cuttack, Lucknow and Shillong, this year.

Among the changes in the revamped admissions portal is a live chatbot which answers queries posted by applicants in real-time.

The university also announced live sessions to answer queries from postgraduate and research programme aspirants. “The University of Delhi will organise virtual open days for the benefit of all prospective candidates [for PG, M.Phil and PhD courses from July 27-30 at 5pm. These virtual open days have been planned to assist the prospective candidates in the registration and the admission process. Applicants will have the option to interact with the panellists and the webinar will also be telecasted live on DU’s official Facebook and YouTube channels,” Gupta said.

The university has also provided helpline numbers and email addresses on the portal for queries.

Singh said that they had worked out a “seamless” admission process this year.

“Since everything had to be done online, we wanted to solve the queries of applicants in no time. We are more aggressive in terms of IT interventions this year including using an automated chatbot for students even after office hours. The website will have details on seats and cutoffs as well,” he said.

Entrance tests begin at Jamia

Meanwhile, entrance test for admission to various UG, PG, and diploma programmes at Jamia Millia Islamia University began on Monday at various test centres on the Jamia campus in two shifts. The entrance exams will continue till August 28 amid Covid-safety protocols.