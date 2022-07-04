Over 70 lakh saplings to be planted in Prayagraj from today
With an aim to increase the green cover of the district, this time, a target of planting 70 lakh saplings has been set for the monsoon season. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri is personally monitoring the initiative and recently took a meeting at Sangam auditorium on July 1 regarding the preparations for the plantation programme.
As per the plan, the campaign will start on July 5. On the very first day, a target of planting 50.68 lakh saplings has been set for the district. After this, on July 6, 5.06 lakh saplings will be planted. The same number of saplings will also be planted, on the third day of the campaign on July 7. As many as 10.12 lakh saplings will be planted on Independence Day (August 15).
Divisional forest officer (DFO) Prayagraj Ramesh Chandra informed that all the plants are ready and the department concerned can collect them whenever they want. DM has already given instructions for preparing pits everywhere for planting the saplings. The forest department on its own will plant 20.42 lakh saplings, while the rural development department will plant around 21 lakh saplings in 1540 villages of the district as part of the mission.
Under the initiative, 6,700 saplings will also be planted in 753 government-run primary and upper primary schools located in 23 development blocks of the district.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari issued an order, in this regard, to all block education officers (BEOs) on July 2. “They have been ordered to ensure plantations as per the set targets. A maximum of 510 saplings are to be planted in Koraon, while 350-350 saplings each, are to be planted in Meja, Shankargarh and Manda development blocks. The target is to plant at least 150 saplings in 28 schools located within the city limits,” he added.
LMC defers plan to impose fines on single-use plastic users
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided not to impose the fine and instead give some more time to those who are caught with polythene and single-use plastic in the city. The LMC officials said that most of the small street vendors or shopkeepers and traders who are caught with single-use plastic are unaware of strict penalties in case they violate the ban on single-use plastic. Presently, the LMC is only warning the defaulters.
Second captured tiger in Dudhwa released back into jungle
The tiger that was captured by the forest department on June 28 from Kheratiya village in the buffer zone area of Dudhwa forest was eventually released back into the deep jungle, away from the human population, on late Monday night. The tiger got trapped in a special operation that was launched to catch the man-eater big cat that had killed around six people within 45 days.
One more arrested for June 10 Atala violence; count reaches 106
The Prayagraj police have arrested one more person for Imran's alleged involvement in the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining areas of Prayagraj. With this, number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 106. Police said Imran had also updated his WhatsApp status in support of countrywide bandh on June 10. Imran was added in a WhatsApp group run by a madarsa student who supported the bandh.
Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”. The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
