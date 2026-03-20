Over 75 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour in Baghpat, Bijnor, Bulandshahr

Over 75 people, including an additional district magistrate, fell ill after consuming ‘kuttu ka atta’ (buckwheat flour)—commonly eaten during fasting—in Baghpat, Bijnor and Bulandshahr districts on Thursday, the first day of Navratri, officials said on Friday. In Baghpat, nine people, including ADM (Judicial) Shiv Narayan and his associate Satish Kashyap, were among those affected. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

All affected people have been hospitalised, they said.

In Baghpat, nine people, including ADM (Judicial) Shiv Narayan and his associate Satish Kashyap, were among those affected, along with several others from across the district. The sudden decline in their health has raised serious concerns about the quality of food items being sold during the festive season.

Following the incident, the health department and food safety authorities sprang into action, launching an investigation to trace the source of the suspected adulterated flour.

Deputy commissioner of the food safety department, DP Singh, said efforts are underway to trace the source of the contaminated buckwheat flour. He assured strict action against any shopkeeper or supplier found responsible. “We will ensure that adulterated buckwheat flour is not sold in the market,” he said.

Meanwhile in Bijnor district, more than 30 people from several villages in the Mandawali police station area fell ill on Thursday after consuming meals prepared with buckwheat flour. The villagers, including women and children, developed severe symptoms and had to be rushed to hospitals for treatment.

The incident occurred in Sikrauda, Lahak Kala, Mohanpur, and Khairullapur villages in the Najibabad region, where residents began experiencing sudden vomiting, diarrhea, and restlessness from Thursday evening. Panic gripped families as several members within the same households developed similar symptoms soon after consuming food made from the flour.

In Sikrauda village, Rajendra Singh’s family was among the worst affected. His wife Chandakali, son Ansh, and daughters Anshika, Riya, and Aaradhya began experiencing vomiting and anxiety. Similarly, his brother Raj Kumar’s two daughters, along with their cousin, also fell ill. All were taken to the community health centre in Sameepur, and after initial treatment, Chandakali, Ansh, Saloni, and Amoli were referred to the district hospital late at night as their condition worsened.

In a separate incident from the same village, another family was admitted to a private hospital in Mandawali after suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhea. Meanwhile, in Khairullapur village, five members of a family also fell ill late at night after consuming the same flour and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Residents of Lahak Kala, Mohanpur, and nearby villages reported similar cases, suggesting wider contamination. Victims said the buckwheat flour was bought from a grocery shop in Najibabad’s Mota Aam area.

Health officials provided immediate medical aid, while the food department took note of the incident. Sub-divisional magistrate Shailendra Kumar said a detailed probe will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those responsible for selling contaminated flour.

In various areas of Bulandshahr, more than three dozen people fell ill after consuming buckwheat flour. All have been admitted to the district hospital, and their health is showing signs of improvement, an administrative official said on Friday.

Sadar Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dinesh Chandra said during Navratri, devotees observe a fast and consume ‘falahaar’ (light fruit-based meals without food grains) prepared using buckwheat flour.

A total of 39 individuals were admitted to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

The SDM and the circle officer (CO) of police have met the patients and spoken with their family members.

The SDM said all the patients are now in good health. Their condition is gradually improving. These individuals hail from various parts of the city. They informed officials that they had purchased the buckwheat flour from different locations, rather than from a single source, the SDM said. He added that samples have been collected for testing, and further action will be initiated based on the results of the investigation.