Over 9 lakh devotees take dip in Sangam on Mahashivratri

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 09, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Over 9 lakh devotees took the holy dip in Sangam on Mahashivratri festival here till Friday evening. With the sixth and last bathing day, the 54-day Magh Mela has come to an official conclusion.

Devotees at the Sangam on Mahashivratri on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Devotees at the Sangam on Mahashivratri on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The administrative and police arrangements will now be removed from the vast sands of the Sangam while preparations for the next year’s Mahakumbh will gain pace.

As per administrative officials, 9.70 lakh devotees took the holy dip till 6 pm at Sangam and other main ghats on the last snan of Mahashivratri.

Devotees started arriving at Sangam since early morning. Officials said 4 lakh devotees took bath till 8 am in the morning itself. Devotees turned up in large numbers and continued arriving as weather was warm and sunny. The devotees also took the holy water of Sangam for offering it on ‘Shivling’ and performing puja at Shiva Temples.

The administrative and police officials remained on alert at Magh Mela while Jal police, PAC and NDRF teams kept a close watch at all ghats to avert any untoward incident.

Magh Mela officially started with Makar Sankranti snan on January 15.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on his official X handle, “Today is the last snan of Magh Mela -- a fusion of ‘ arpan, tarpan and samarpan’. All devotees, saints, seers and kalpwasis who have arrived for taking holy dip at sacred Triveni in Teerthraj Prayag on Mahashivratri are heartily welcome. Lord Shiva and Maa Ganga will bless all.”

