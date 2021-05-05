Oxygen leak at Palghar hosp, fixed in time

A leakage in the valve of an oxygen jumbo tank was reported in the government-run Revera Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) in Vikramgadh, Palghar on late Monday evening.

Fortunately, another Nashik type oxygen leakage disaster was averted after the alert medical staff acted on time. Twenty-two Covid-19 patients – 11 men and 11 women – died of oxygen deprivation in Nashik on April 21 after an oxygen tank leak led to the malfunctioning of ventilators and oxygen support equipment at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Dr Ramdas Marad, nodal officer and medical superintendent of Rural Hospital, Jawhar said, “There was a leakage in the tanker and there were 90 patients on oxygen. My medical staff immediately connected spare oxygen cylinders so that the oxygen supply is constant. We have 150 oxygen cylinders in our hospital and that came in handy.” The leakage was reported in a valve in the jumbo oxygen tank installed in February.

“We also informed the technician of the agency who installed the jumbo tanker. They arrived within an hour and the leakage was fixed,” said Dr Marad.

The 250-bed government hospital has 302 Covid patients admitted, of which 90 are on oxygen support.