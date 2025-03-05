Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Padma awardee wooden toy artisan Godawari Singh passes away at 84

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 05, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Singh, a resident of Kashmiri Ganj locality in Kashi, was widely respected for his craftsman, said GI expert Rajnikant while expressing his condolences on his demise.

Padma awardee and renowned master craftsman Godawari Singh passed away after a prolong illness, in Varanasi on Tuesday. He was 84.

Padma awardee and renowned master craftsman Godawari Singh (Sourced)
Padma awardee and renowned master craftsman Godawari Singh (Sourced)

Singh, a resident of Kashmiri Ganj locality in Kashi, was widely respected for his craftsman, said GI expert Rajnikant while expressing his condolences on his demise.

Rajnikant said, “The passing of Padma Shri Godavari Singh has left me in deep shock. He was a close friend, known for his humility and exceptional craftsmanship in wooden toys. He played a crucial role in securing GI tag for wooden toys.”

He stated, “His passing is an irreparable loss to the craft world, and perhaps no one else will be able to achieve the heights he reached in wooden toy craftsmanship,” adding, “Singh conducted numerous experiments in the craft and made significant contributions to training young artisans.”

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Kashi, he met the PM twice and once presented him with a handcrafted wooden artifact.

His handcrafted wooden toys were featured in the New Delhi tableau during the Republic Day celebrations, where he was honoured as well.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On