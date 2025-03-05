Padma awardee wooden toy artisan Godawari Singh passes away at 84

Padma awardee and renowned master craftsman Godawari Singh passed away after a prolong illness, in Varanasi on Tuesday. He was 84. Padma awardee and renowned master craftsman Godawari Singh (Sourced)

Singh, a resident of Kashmiri Ganj locality in Kashi, was widely respected for his craftsman, said GI expert Rajnikant while expressing his condolences on his demise.

Rajnikant said, “The passing of Padma Shri Godavari Singh has left me in deep shock. He was a close friend, known for his humility and exceptional craftsmanship in wooden toys. He played a crucial role in securing GI tag for wooden toys.”

He stated, “His passing is an irreparable loss to the craft world, and perhaps no one else will be able to achieve the heights he reached in wooden toy craftsmanship,” adding, “Singh conducted numerous experiments in the craft and made significant contributions to training young artisans.”

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Kashi, he met the PM twice and once presented him with a handcrafted wooden artifact.

His handcrafted wooden toys were featured in the New Delhi tableau during the Republic Day celebrations, where he was honoured as well.