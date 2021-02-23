Pak-origin wives of Kashmiri men stage protest, seek citizenship or deportation
Women having origin in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had married Kashmiri men and came to Jammu and Kashmir under the 2010 amnesty policy for former militants by then chief minister Omar Abdullah, staged a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday, demanding citizenship or deportation to Pakistan.
Dozens of women, along with their families, raised slogans at the Press Enclave in Srinagar before marching up to the Lal Chowk.
“For the past 12 years, we have been protesting peacefully again and again. We came here from Pakistan when rehabilitation policy was announced. Our husbands brought us here and but the government is neither giving us citizenship nor the travel documents,” said Saira Javed, a protester from north Kashmir.
The police intervened at the Lal Chowk where the women were demanding an audience with the deputy commissioner. A magistrate-level officer then arrived, prompting the gathering to disperse.
Some of the Kashmiri youths, who had crossed over to the PoK in the 1990s to get arms training, gave up violence, married there and started lives afresh. There are no official figure about such couples, but the protesters said they were 400 in number.
“The issue is that we don’t have any documents or any identity. The only identity we have is that she is the wife of a militant. Neither we nor our children can go anywhere. Neither can we send our kids to study outside,” said another protester.
Many of such couples entered India through Nepal route and the informal entry meant no official recognition of such families even as a rehabilitation policy had been announced.
The protesters said many among them have been divorced and some have lost their husbands.
“I came here in 2012. My mother died recently but I could not go to see her one last time. We can’t meet our relatives and family members. Parents of many women died during these years but they could not go even for the funeral,” said Saba Fayaz, another protester.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal cabinet gives nod for holding MC polls on party symbols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier dead, 2 others injured in accidental fire in Akhnoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak-origin wives of Kashmiri men stage protest, seek citizenship or deportation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 1,195 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With colleges shut, rural students returning to Pune stuck between a rock and a hard place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home isolation keeps pressure on bed availability at bay... for now... dist admin claims to be ready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC instructs pvt hospitals to reserve 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP alleges FIR against Mahadik for violating Covid norms is “political vendetta”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sangli mayoral polls a jolt for BJP: NCP-Cong win mayor, dy mayor’s seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC crackdown on nightclubs, marriage halls, gymkhanas for violating Covid norms: 63 venues fined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marathi Sahitya Sammelan organisers in “wait and watch” mode over Nashik event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: Why groundwater is an invisible, but crucial resource
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow us to continue working from home, say teachers from Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai says online exams likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 booked after raid on 3 Palghar wedding venues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox