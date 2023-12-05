Urging people to dedicate their lives to fulfilling the vision of a developed India, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Panch Pran (five pledges) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the right way for 142 crore Indians to achieve this goal. Panch Pran can propel India’s rise as superpower: Yogi Adityanath (HT photo)

Adoption of the Panch Pran could help India rise as a superpower as per “the aspirations of our leaders and religious personalities,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering on the MP Inter College campus in Gorakhpur on Monday after inaugurating the 91st founding week celebration of Maharana Pratap Education Council.

Terming Maharana Pratap as a true hero and a symbol of self-respect and self-reliance, Adityanath said, “Connecting the country with such sentiments, PM Modi has set the goal of walking on the path of Panch Pran during the Azadi ka Amrit Varsh.”

“At present, 142 crore citizens aim to make the country developed and the biggest power across the globe. The path to a developed and self-reliant India is outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where he has provided Panch Pran,” the chief minister said.

Panch Pran signifies liberation from the mentality of slavery, respect for heritage, pride in great men, traditional arts and cultures, resolution for unity, and the fulfilment of civic duties.

Adityanath also said it is essential to choose the right path for the right destination.

Nation-building was the prime object of saints like Mahant Digvijayanath and Mahant Avaidyanath, who strove for the prosperity of their motherland, he said.

Hitting out at divisive forces, Adityanath said that those who did not like India flourishing as a developed country created hatred in the name of caste or language. He appealed to the people to reject such forces.

Address public issues with sensitivity: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed the administration and police officials to address the issues of people with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention and ensure satisfactory solutions.

The chief minister issued this directive while meeting about 300 people at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan on the premises of Gorakhnath temple on the second day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur.

“The government will ensure effective solutions to every problem faced by the people and that negligence on the part of officials to resolve them will not be tolerated,” he said.

The chief minister went through each application, handed it over to the officials concerned with instructions that his government was committed to resolving the grievances of each citizen.

He directed officials to take stern action against land grabbers and to handle cases related with land dispute with priority.

Many people at the Janata Darshan sought financial help for the medical treatment of their relatives.

He directed the officials to prepare an estimate of their treatment costs and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that the required funds could be released.

Maharana Pratap’s name inspires dedication to duty: Gen VK Singh

Union minister of state for road transport General (retired) VK Singh on Monday called upon the youth to do their duty and be passionate about their goals to achieve success and appreciation.

Invoking Maharana Pratap, he said his name conveyed a sense of self-respect and students should imbibe this quality.

“Remembering the name of Maharana Pratap inspires us to never deviate from our path of duty and not to be intimidated by any obstacles. If anyone possesses the qualities of Maharana Pratap, no one can stop them from reaching the heights of success.”

Appreciating the discipline among students of educational institutions affiliated with MP Educational Council, VK Singh said such students would take the country forward and advised them to face challenges without hesitation. He also inaugurated an exhibition at Balrampur Hall.

Maharana Pratap Educational Council chairman Prof YP Singh tracked the history and contribution of the council. Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University vice chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon were present on this occasion.