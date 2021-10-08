Home / Cities / Others / Panchayat polls: 20 held for pelting stones at police
Panchayat polls: 20 held for pelting stones at police

The relatives and supporters of a mukhiya candidate were reportedly trying to influence the polling process.
Women voters show their ID cards during the third phase of the Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021, at Naubatpur in Patna on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:16 PM IST
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga

Police on Friday arrested 20 persons for allegedly pelting stones at the convoy of Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) during the third phase of panchayat elections at Baskatti village of Havidih North panchayat under Baheri block in Darbhanga.

According to sources, Darbhanga SSP Babu Ram, accompanied by other police officials, was patrolling in the district to ensure peaceful elections. The relatives and supporters of a mukhiya candidate were reportedly trying to influence the polling process.

On getting information, the SSP’s convoy rushed to the spot where the voters were allegedly being bullied by a candidate’s family members and supporters.

As soon as the police took three persons in custody as a preventive measure, the miscreants started pelting stones at them. The windshields of two police vehicles were broken in the incident, the SSP said. A reinforcement was called for identifying the stone pelters and taking action against them.

Meanwhile, the SSP said no policeman was injured in the incident. As many as 20 persons, including the candidate’s brother Vimal Yadav, have been arrested. Four bikes were also seized from the spot. The polling was conducted peacefully and in a free and fair manner, he added.

