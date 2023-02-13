Panchkula police arrest Nigerian heroin supplier

The anti-narcotics cell of Panchkula on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian man for allegedly supplying heroin to drug peddlers.

Heroin weighing 15.56 gm was also recovered from the accused, Nwosu Echezoma, alias Amaica, who is pursuing BPharma from a college in Mullana, Ambala, said police.

His arrest came on the disclosure of Surajpal Singh, alias Robin, 34, a resident of Zirakpur, who was caught with 8.78 gm heroin near Amartex showroom on February 9.

Singh was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and taken on two-day police remand. During interrogation, he revealed the source of the drugs, leading to Nwosu’s arrest.

“The Nigerian national used to source drugs from Delhi and supplied them in and around Ambala. A court sent him to two-day police remand. He will be questioned further to unearth his network,” police said.