Panel set up to expedite height clearances from aviation ministry

Mumbai: Following complaints from Mumbai developers regarding delays in getting height clearance permissions from the ministry of civil aviation, it has been decided to constitute a a joint working group of concerned stakeholders including apex organisations of developers to expedite the process, said civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The ministry has also taken several other measures to fast-track applications for height clearance, he added. HT Image

In a letter addressed to Scindia on January 15, 2024, Parag Shah, BJP MLA from Ghatkopar East and the founder of Man Infraconstructions Ltd (MICL), a listed developer, raised concerns regarding delays in disposal of appeals by the Appellate Committee and suggested ways to expedite the process.

Scindia responded to the letter on February 20, saying the ministry had noted the concerns of Mumbai’s developer community and decided to take certain steps. “Firstly, a technical expert has been appointed in the Appellate Committee, thereby increasing its size, and it has been decided that a quorum of three members be deemed sufficient to hold a meeting. It has also been mandated that the committee will meet at least twice a month to expedite the disposal of pending cases,” the minister of civil aviation stated in his response.

Scindia said the ministry conducted a complete review of the appeal process and put in place strict timelines for concerned Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials to examine the cases and place them before the Appellate Committee.

Scindia also accepted a recommendation from Shah to set up a joint working group headed by member, air navigation services, AAI. All concerned stakeholders including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the ministry of housing and urban affairs, developer bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) and the Directorate of Engineering, AAI are part of the coordination group which will facilitate applications for height clearance.

The AAI has also been directed to set up a separate portal for appeals, wherein applicants can track the status and movement of their appeals using a unique appeal identification number, the minister said in his letter.