A day after shocking revelation that Purnea MP’s own man threatened him allegedly for security upgrade, six-time MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Wednesday demanded from Bihar government to get the threat calls/messages/videos sent to him probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also said that he would take the matter to the High Court. Pappu Yadav accuses Purnea SP of acting as a party, demands CBI probe

Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Kartikeya K Sharma had on Tuesday dismissed the MP’s claims of being threatened by the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He quoted arrested suspect’s revelation that the MP’s close aide paid him to plant a video call threat so that the MP could secure Z security cover.

Talking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Wednesday, Pappu Yadav dared the Purnea superintendent of police (SP) to come forward with the seized videos and the identity of the person. “If the allegations levelled by the police are true, I will resign from politics,” he said..

The MP said that around 23 to 24 threatening phone calls were made to him and they have remained univestigated by the police. He also demanded the police should release the details of the video call that the arrested suspect made an it would purportedly clear the air about it. In addition, Yadav added, the SP must disclose the name of his close aide who allegedly paid the suspect to make a threat call to him.

He accused that the Purnea SP was acting as a party in the case against him. “The SP is acting as a party and trying to malign my image at the instigation of some politicians,” he said, and dared him (SP) to talk to him without uniform.

Earlier posting on X, the MP alleged, “Some ruling party members are conspiring with the police to eliminate me.” He said if the government did not take it seriously, he would be left with no option but to knock at the door of the court.

He refuted that he was after seeking upgrade of his security. “I need no security as I love to live with the people,” he said.