Home / Cities / Others / ‘Pathaan’ screened amid protests, alert cops pacify demonstrators

‘Pathaan’ screened amid protests, alert cops pacify demonstrators

others
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:49 PM IST

Some organisations, including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) and Hindu Kalyan Mahasabha, did gather outside city theatres and multiplexes to register their protest against the screening.

Protests against movie Pathaan in Agra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Protests against movie Pathaan in Agra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ was screened amid tight security, at various cinema halls in Agra on Wednesday.

Some organisations, including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) and Hindu Kalyan Mahasabha, did gather outside city theatres and multiplexes to register their protest against the screening.

The ABHM activists gathered at Meher cinema hall, where the movie was screened but were stopped from entering inside the theatre by security forces, who were outside the gate of premises by police force from Rakabganj police station.

ABHM activists raised slogans demanding that movie shows be cancelled. They claimed the movie had hurt Hindu feelings. Police pacified the activists who however said that the protests against the movie would continue.

“Protest against the movie would continue. It should be banned,” said Sanjay Jat, the ABHM spokesperson.

Hindu Kalyan Mahasabha activists, led by their state chief Manij Agarwal, also gathered outside a multiplex where movie was being screened. They raised slogan against actors and demanded ban on the movie.

ABHM, Agra and Mathura units had earlier issued an ‘ultimatum’ to cinema hall owners, warning them of consequences if the movie was released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out