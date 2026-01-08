Patna: Six injured in hit-and-run, vehicle set on fire by mob

Patna: Six people were injured on Wednesday night after a vehicle lost control and hit pedestrians on Gola Road in Danapur in Bihar’s Patna, following which a mob set the Thar on fire, police said. Police said the driver, yet to be identified, fled the scene after the accident. (Representative photo)

Those present during the accident said the driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, was speeding and hit several people and vehicles in its path.

Locals told the police that the driver did not stop and continued accelerating. “Soon after the accident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot,” a police officer said.

Police said that six people were injured in the accident, of whom three are critical. Two bicycles and two motorcycles were recovered in a damaged condition.

Locals protesting set the Thar on fire. Additional police forces were deployed, and a fire brigade team was pressed into service following the tensions.

“CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the driver. All injured persons are undergoing treatment, and the situation is being closely monitored,” city Superintendent of police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Singh added that the vehicle’s registration number was destroyed in the fire. “However, the vehicle’s owner is being traced using the engine number,” he said.