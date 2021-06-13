Pawar-Kishor meet: BJP says Modi to win in 2024

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power in the 2024 general elections.

Fadnavis made the statement a day after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s Mumbai residence for three hours, fuelling speculations that efforts were on to form a national coalition against the ruling BJP for the next national elections. “There are no restrictions on meeting people. Those in ruling as well as in opposition parties prepare their strategies. But let me tell you one thing, irrespective of the strategies prepared, Modiji will come back even in 2024 elections,” Fadnavis said in response to the meeting.

Pawar has been insisting on a united forum of opposition parties to take on the BJP, which is in power for the second consecutive term.Dismissing other speculations, the NCP clarified that it is not giving any responsibility to Kishor for making political strategies for the party. Party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said Kishor may have discussed the current political situation. “The party is not considering to rope in Kishor to formulate strategies. He is an experienced strategist and has the ability to see things with different angles and understand them well. We believe he shared his experiences with Pawar saheb and discussed the political situation in the country,” Malik said on Saturday.

“It’s true that Pawar saheb wants to bring all the opposition leaders together and he has been vocal on this issue. He had planned to visit West Bengal during the Assembly polls, but had to postpone the visit due to health issues. The NCP will continue making efforts to bring together all opposition leaders and form a strong front against the BJP,” he added.

‘Cong to be single-largest party in next state polls’

State Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday claimed that his party will emerge as the single-largest party in the 2024 Assembly polls. “...And the government will work on the thoughts of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj,” Patole said at Amravati district.