PCS (Pre)-2024 to be held at 1,331 centres across U.P. today

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2024, by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will be held in two shifts on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

For the first time, the prestigious recruitment exam will be conducted at 1,331 centres in all the districts of the state, including 51 centres in Prayagraj.

A total of 5,76,154 candidates have registered for the PCS (Preliminary) Exam-2024, which offers 220 posts.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions: from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, informed Under Secretary of the Commission, Omkarnath Singh.

A total of 21,504 candidates are registered to appear in the exam in Prayagraj alone. In Prayagraj, 51 sector magistrates and 51 static magistrates have been assigned duties at the 51 centres.

There will be a General Studies paper in the first session and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the second session. Following the paper leak in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Exam-2023 on February 11, this will be the biggest examination for the Commission.

Due to the recent agitation by aspirants against the proposed computerized normalization process, centres have been set up in all 75 districts of the state to conduct the PCS (Preliminary) Examination in one day.

The normalization process was to be adopted by UPPSC according to a set formula to balance the difficulty level of the questions, as the recruitment examinations were initially proposed to be conducted over two days.

In the advertisement for PCS-2024, it was mentioned that the examination would be conducted in 51 districts only. However, as per a government order issued later, due to the non-availability of enough examination centres compared to the number of registered candidates, the examination will now be conducted in all 75 districts of the state.

According to the information released by Omkarnath Singh, Under Secretary of the Commission, candidates will be allowed entry to the examination centre one-and-a-half hours before the scheduled time of the examination, and the entry will close 45 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam.

The Commission has clarified that under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (Uttar Pradesh Act No. 8, 2024), using unfair means in the examination, copying or aiding copying, disclosing or conspiring to disclose the question paper, etc., are criminal offenses. These offenses are punishable under this Act with a fine of up to ₹1 crore and imprisonment up to life, or both.