PCS prelims: No longer necessary to set up exam centres within 10 km of bus, railway stations

The state government has relaxed examination centre norms for the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024, commonly known as (PCS Pre). UPPSC aspirants during the Day 4 of protest (HT)

It has done away with the mandatory setting up of examination centres within 10 kilometers of bus station, railway station and government treasury.

The fresh government order, a copy of which is with HT, came after the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) accepted protesting students’ demand and decided to revert to the system of holding the PCS (prelim) exam in one day instead of two days.

However, the new order still means that only government-run and government-aided secondary schools will be made examination centres as no exemption has been given in this regard as compared to an earlier order issued on June 19.

The new GO issued on Thursday makes clear that it will be ensured that examination centres are made only in the institutions located on the main road. Principal secretary (appointment and personnel) M Devraj issued instructions in this regard on Thursday and sent the order to the chairmen of the recruitment commissions and boards of the state.

In the order, issued on June 19 by additional chief secretary (Personnel) Devesh Chaturvedi, instructions were given to keep the distance of examination centres within a radius of 10 km from the bus stand, railway station and treasury. On this basis, UPPSC was going to conduct the examination on two days. The Commission had argued that despite every possible effort to conduct the examination for 5,76,154 registered candidates of PCS (Pre)-2024 as per the government order, sufficient number of examination centres were not being found within a radius of 10 km. This is the reason why the examination had to be conducted on two days, a decision which it has now reversed.