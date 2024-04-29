Peeping Tom falls to death in Jhansi, one held on alleged murder charges

A 26-year-old man fell from a terrace and died, allegedly in a bid to see a woman bathing in the neighbourhood, here, on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

However, the kin of the deceased alleged that the deceased was murdered owing to old enmity.

The incident has been reported from the old city falling under the Kotwali area. According to the police, here, Manjur Khan, who was allegedly a drug addict, was watching a woman bathing on the neighbouring terrace. Meanwhile, the son of the woman, Sonu protested. In a bid to escape, Manjur slipped from the terrace and fell down.

His family members first took him to the district hospital in a seriously injured state. Here, he was referred to the Jhansi Medical College after first aid. At the medical college, Manjur was declared dead. The family members then approached the city Kotwali and alleged that Sonu had an old enmity with Manjur and he deliberately thrashed him to death.

Police lodged a complaint against Sonu under related sections and arrested him. SP city Gyanendra Kumar Singh said, “preliminary investigations have revealed that Manjur who was a drug addict, was peeping, while Sonu’s mother was bathing. When Sonu protested, in a bid to escape, he slipped from the terrace and died. However, we have lodged a case based on the complaint of Manjur’s family members and arrested Sonu. We are investigating the matter further”.

