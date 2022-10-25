People of other states in Janta Darbar of U.P. CM

Needy people coming to the Gorakhnath Temple from across the state, at the Janta Darbar of the chief minister of UP Yogi Adityanath, is usual but the appearance of people from other states seeking the help of the head priest, popularly called Mahraj ji, is being seen increasingly.

On Tuesday, on the second day of his three-day visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of around 200 people, took their applications and directed officials to resolve their grievances.

Among them was a woman from Bihar who sought the help of the U.P. CM as she narrated her plight. After hearing the woman, the CM advised her to raise the issue before authorities of her state and said if it had related to something within U.P, it could have been resolved. In an earlier episode of the programme, a Bihar woman had reached the programme demanding a job.

Abdur Rahman