People will give mandate on Modi govt’s work, reject INDIA’s narrow plank: Pankaj Chaudhary

Union minister of state for finance and six-term MP Pankaj Chaudhary is in fray from his traditional stronghold of Maharajganj on the BJP ticket. A prominent OBC face of the BJP in the Purvanchal region (eastern Uttar Pradesh), Chaudhary is seeking a seventh term in the Lok Sabha. He is facing a challenge from Congress candidate Virendra Chaudhary, the party’s sitting MLA from Pharenda, and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Mohammad Mausme Alam. Pankaj Chaudhary along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bhagwat Karad (ANI File)

During the centenary celebration of the Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in July last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pankaj Chaudhary’s residence to give a message to the OBC voters who have become an important support base for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary has campaigned across his constituency that touches the border with Nepal in the north, Bihar in the east and Gorakhpur in the south.

In a conversation with HT, he spoke about various issues, including his relations with CM Yogi Adityanath, the OBC factor, the “Save Constitution” campaign of the opposition and the anti- incumbency factor. Excerpts.

You are contesting Lok Sabha polls for the seventh time. The INDIA bloc has thrown a strong challenge. What are your chances?

I am seeking a seventh term on the 10 years of work done by the Narendra Modi government. After the Modi government was formed in 2014, our country has progressed in all the fields. The BJP government’s welfare schemes have benefitted the people not only in Maharajganj, but also across the country. The people will give mandate on the Modi government’s work and reject the narrow caste and regressive plank of the INDIA bloc.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Virendra Chaudhary, an OBC leader. Will the opposition dent the BJP’s OBC vote base?

In 1998, the BSP fielded OBC leader Prem Sagar Patel from Maharajganj but I won by a big margin. I am not getting votes on the basis of caste but 35 years of my work in the constituency speak of my devotion to the people of Maharajganj. The BJP is contesting not on caste but on nationalism and 10 years’ work of the Modi government. Not only the OBCs, but also all the communities have benefitted under the BJP government. They are voting for the BJP on its work.

The Congress and SP leaders alleged that you have been a Lok Sabha members for six terms but little has been done for Maharajganj’s development. What is your take?

The opposition is spreading incorrect information about me. They are trying to cheat and misguide the people. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the opposition leaders raised the issue that I failed to get railway connectivity to Maharajganj. The people of the constituency are aware that Central government has approved the project to connect the administrative headquarters of the district with a rail head. The work for the acquisition of land has started and farmers are getting compensation.

The people know the condition of Maharajganj before 2014 and how much it has progressed in 2024. The constituency has a good network of roads, the villages in the far- flung areas have power connectivity. The construction of a medical college is complete and a passport office has opened in the district. The construction of a dry port and an auditorium is in progress, ₹5 crore has been sanctioned for improvement of facilities in the stadium. A new sugar mill will be set up in Pharenda after the closure of the old one.

Ram Gram is an important project in the constituency. After the Lok Sabha election, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will start excavation at the spot. If its proved that the relics of Gautam Buddha have been kept at the spot, then it will become an important Buddhist spot in the area.

Has the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (Backward- Dalit- Muslim) formula pushed the BJP on the backfoot?

The Samajwadi Party only talks of the backwards for votes, but has done little for empowerment of the community. The prime minister has worked for the honour and welfare of the backwards. The NDA government gave Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission. The Mandal Commission was constituted in the early 1980s but the Congress dumped its recommendations. In 1989, the BJP supported the National Front government that implemented the Mandal Commission. The Modi government has granted reservation to OBCs in the educational institutions. Out of the 70 Ministers in the Union government, 27 come from the backward community. For the SP, the backwards are only in Saifai, they have done nothing for non- Yadav backwards.

Thirteen Lok Sabha seats in East UP are crucial for the BJP and its allies the Apna Dal (S), Nishad party and the SBSP have a major role. Is the BJP getting the allies’ votes?

Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal (S) leaders are campaigning in all the 13 constituencies to transfer their votes to the BJP candidates. The BJP is getting a good response in the areas dominated by supporters of the allies.

Has the Opposition’s “Save Constitution” campaign rattled the BJP? .

The people know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great respect for our Constitution. When he became Prime Minister in 2014, he bowed down with his forehead touching the stairs of Parliament. It shows that PM has great respect for the temple of our democracy. The NDA government is in the power for a decade has there been any amendment in the Constitution? The government made 70 amendments to the Constitution. The Congress is making a mockery of the Constitution. In our Constitution, it has been clearly mentioned that there will be no reservation on the basis of religion, but following the appeasement policy, the Congress government has given reservation to a particular community from the SC/ST/OBC quota. In West Bengal, the TMC government led by Mamta Banerjee has given reservation to 60 Muslim communities. After the Calcutta high court scrapped the reservation, Mamata Banerjee has announced to move the Supreme Court.

Has the PM’s 400-plus slogan given a push to the BJP campaign or has it backfired?

The prime minister does not give slogans in the air. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP gave the slogan of 272 seats but the people gave us more seats. In 2019, our slogan was 300-plus and we crossed the 300 mark. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP has given the slogan of 400 plus seats and people will ensure that the NDA crosses the 400-mark.

The prime minister has set the target of turning India into a five trillion dollar economy? As Union minister of state for finance, what is your take?

In the last 10 years, the country’s economy has progressed from the 11th to the fifth position. Post Covid, several countries were in the grip of an economic recession but India is progressing fast on the path of development. India has emerged as one of the major economies in the world.

There is a buzz among BJP leaders about your relation with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. What do you have to say?

I am a worker of the BJP, Yogi Adityanath is our leader and chief minister. There is no comparison between me and him. The person who is leader of the party is my leader. This is a conspiracy by some people to sour our relation as well as to promote “divide and rule” politics.

The BJP has repeated a majority of the 2019 winners. Do you see anti- incumbency against BJP candidates?

This is a pro-BJP election. We are seeking votes on work, not selling dreams to the people. The people know that pending projects will be completed after formation of new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have already prepared a plan for empowerment and benefit of the Dalits and OBCs that will be launched after formation of the new government. The opposition leaders have not thought of solar energy but we have already prepared a blueprint that will benefit the weaker sections.