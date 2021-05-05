IND USA
Petrol priced at 96.95/litre, diesel at 87.98 in Mumbai

Fuel prices in the city witnessed a surge on Tuesday
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST

Fuel prices in the city witnessed a surge on Tuesday.

While the price of one litre of petrol increased to 96.95, diesel was available at 87.98 per litre.

The hike in fuel prices has come after nearly 19 days. On April 14, petrol was available at 96.98 per litre and diesel for 87.96.

From April 15 to Monday (May 3), petrol price remained at 96.83 per litre, while a litre of diesel was available at 87.81.

Citizens have stated that the increase in fuel prices have come after the election results. With financial constraints, the fare hike will add to their woes, they said.

“Fuel prices in the city were constant for some time. We were happy as a maximum number of people are travelling on their own vehicles to avoid contracting or spreading coronavirus. But the fuel prices in the city surged a day after the election results in other states. This is not fair as common people will suffer due to the hike,” said Vikhroli resident Aarti Singh.

