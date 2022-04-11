Physical classes shut at 2 Ghaziabad schools after 5 students found infected with Covid
Ghaziabad: Two Ghaziabad schools have been shut after five students were found infected with Covid-19, health department officials said and added they have set up camps to test school staff and children. The officials said a school in Indirapuram reported two children were infected while three were found to have contracted the infection at another institute in Vaishali.
“One of the students from the school in Indirapuram is from Greater Noida while the other is a resident of Indirapuram. The three children from the school in Vaishali are of the same class but we do not have their details. Our teams are in touch with the school officials for the details. The two schools have been shut for physical classes while teaching is going on through online mode,” said Rakesh Gupta, the district surveillance officer. “Our teams have initiated testing of staff and children .”
The state government directed the closure of schools in Uttar Pradesh from January 16 to 23 due to a spike in Covid cases. The closure was extended till February 6. On February 5, the government ordered the reopening of schools on February 7.
Northern Command chief reviews security scenario in Kashmir
The Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday complimented the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps for ensuring zero collateral damage during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. He also reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations. Lt Gen Dwivdei is on a three-day visit to Kashmir Valley from Sunday to Tuesday.
80% deficit rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir this year: IMD
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 percent less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials said on Sunday. Sonam Lotus, director of meteorological centre, J&K, said that the cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry this year. “Jammu city received only 2.1mm rains against normal of 68 mm and Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm,” Lotus said. However, he said, the phenomenon was nothing new.
‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine
The nine-day-long 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine during 'Chaitra Navratras' for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti”, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras.
Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said. They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.
2 Pakistani LeT terrorists linked to CRPF jawan’s killing shot dead in Srinagar
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan, who were responsible for the recent killing of a CRPF jawan and injuring another in Maisuma, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar city on Sunday. Three security personnel were also injured in the encounter. Inspector-general of police Vijay Kumar said they were tracking the militants responsible for the Maisuma attack on April 4.
