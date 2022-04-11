Physical classes shut at 2 Ghaziabad schools after 5 students found infected with Covid

Ghaziabad: Two Ghaziabad schools have been shut after five students were found infected with Covid-19, health department officials said and added they have set up camps to test school staff and children. The officials said a school in Indirapuram reported two children were infected while three were found to have contracted the infection at another institute in Vaishali.

“One of the students from the school in Indirapuram is from Greater Noida while the other is a resident of Indirapuram. The three children from the school in Vaishali are of the same class but we do not have their details. Our teams are in touch with the school officials for the details. The two schools have been shut for physical classes while teaching is going on through online mode,” said Rakesh Gupta, the district surveillance officer. “Our teams have initiated testing of staff and children .”

The state government directed the closure of schools in Uttar Pradesh from January 16 to 23 due to a spike in Covid cases. The closure was extended till February 6. On February 5, the government ordered the reopening of schools on February 7.