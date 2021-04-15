Physical meetings only if related to Covid or court: Delhi govt to staff

New Delhi: Days after asking nearly 50% of its staff to work from home, the Delhi government has asked all its departments, agencies and state-run companies to strictly prohibit any form of physical meeting unless it is in relation to Covid-19 management, court or other matters of urgent nature. The three municipal corporations of Delhi are also complying to the directions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

DDMA issued an order saying such additional measures were required because Covid-19 cases in Delhi are “consistently rising at a fast pace”. “…hence, for effective Covid-19 management, it is necessary that, besides the reduction in attendance in the offices of Delhi government, unnecessary interactions amongst officers/officials are restricted. Therefore, the competent authority has directed that no meetings in person shall take place except meetings related to Covid-19 management, court matters and matters of urgent nature,” stated the order issued on April 12.

Public dealings in the offices of the district magistrates have also been exempted from the restrictions.

More than 23 revenue services that were categorised as ‘non-essential’ were shut in Delhi since March 20 last year due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. From June 8 last year, when the first unlocking guidelines were issued, Delhi government’s revenue department also gradually opened up its public services, including issuing income, domicile, marriage, caste and solvency certificates, mutation of properties, enrolment of Aadhaar, recruitment of civil defence volunteers, and registration of documents in sub-registrar offices.

Earlier on April 10, while ordering a slew of restrictions on activity to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19, DDMA had asked Delhi government offices to restrict its junior staff strength to 50% while the remaining work from home. “All government offices of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, local bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I, equivalent and above, to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50% as per requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned,” the DDMA order had said.

“We are staggering appointments for various government services. For on-site management, to avoid crowding for those coming as per their appointment, we have introduced the token system again. From waiting to completing all the procedures, the process could take some time as work is being done following all Covid appropriate protocols,” a revenue department official said.

The three municipalities have also started following the DDMA directives.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash said that orders have been issued regarding availability of only 50% staff in the office at a time and officials have been directed to make rosters to implement the order. “This work from home order will be implemented in every department except for public health and sanitation departments. Rosters are being made to call employees alternatively to offices. We have also suspended all physical meetings. All necessary meetings are being conducted through virtual mode,” said Prakash.

Similar situation was reported in East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations. An East MCD spokesperson said that by April 12, rosters were made to follow the 50% staff strength rule. “Only A grade officers, such as commissioner, additional commissioner and other senior officials, are asked to come to office everyday. Rest of the employees, other than sanitation and public health departments, will work from home. Elderly employees have also been asked not to come to office,” the spokesperson said.

However, in SDMC, some employees complained that the order has not been implemented yet. “The order has been issued but forming a roster is taking some time. We will soon make a roster which will ensure only 50% staff is present in offices at a time and rest work from home. Physical meetings have also been suspended in the civic body,” said a senior SDMC official, who wished not to be named.