PIL seeks disposal of garbage left over in Mahakumbh mela area

A PIL has been filed in the Allahabad High Court highlighting the huge amount of garbage, debris, construction material, commodes and many such things left unattended at Sangam where the Mahakumbh 2025 recently concluded, and seeking its proper disposal. (File photo)

The PIL was filed by law interns undergoing legal training with Human Rights Legal Network (HRLN), who came across the pathetic condition of the land near main Sangam Ghat, Sangam Marg, Balua Ghat, Katehra Dariyabad, Muthiganj, Sector 8 and 9 near Koteshwar Mahadev Mandir, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Daraganj following a field visit on June 11.

“The PIL was heard by Justice Jayant Banerji on Friday and the order has been reserved,” shared lawyer KK Roy, director of HRLN.

The petitioners in their plea stated that the pathetic condition of areas near the river post Mahakumbh showed the carelessness of the authorities in handling waste disposal highlighting disregard for environmental norms.

The petitioners requested the court to direct the respondents, including State of UP through Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, District Magistrate, Prayagraj, Mela Adhikari (Kumbh Mela 2025), Prayagraj, Nagar Nigam through its Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Prayagaraj to immediately initiate and complete the removal of accumulated waste before the arrival of monsoon and undertake scientific segregation, and environmentally sound disposal of waste.

The eight petitioners are law students Anshika Pandey, Devansh Saxena, Anurag Tripathi, Harshit Sharma, Avanish Mishra, Rohit Kumar, Aditya Srivastava and Shambhavi Baranwal stated in the petition that despite Namami Ganga’s zero-discharge goal, waste at the site was neither segregated nor scientifically handled, resulting in indiscriminate dumping that undermines the core sanitation and river protection objectives of the programme.

It further stated that despite the event being promoted as ‘Green Kumbh’, the ground reality revealed widespread littering, untreated sewage, and floral decay, defeating the credibility of the claimed ecoconscious arrangements.

According to the petitioners, the sacred bathing zones had become dumping sites, eroding the religious and cultural importance of the ghats which actually violated the fundamental reverence associated with the Ganga.