Planning a baraat or picnic? UPSRTC’s e-buses now available on rent

To expand the use of public transport beyond daily commuting, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has started offering its modern air-conditioned electric buses for private hire. These buses can now be booked for occasions such as weddings, baraat processions, family trips, picnics, and other group events. Ravindra Kumar, regional manager, UPSRTC, said that bookings for these eco-friendly electric buses can be made through the Regional Manager’s office or the depot concerned . (FILE PHOTO)

Unlike the previous system where regular roadways buses could only be booked for a minimum period of 24 hours, the newly inducted electric buses can now be hired for as little as 12 hours. This makes them a more cost-effective and convenient choice for short-duration events and gatherings.

Speaking on the initiative, Ravindra Kumar, regional manager, UPSRTC, said that bookings for these eco-friendly electric buses can be made through the Regional Manager’s office or the depot concerned .

Under the new arrangement, an electric bus can be booked for 12 hours at a charge of ₹17,784. The bus will be permitted to travel up to 180 kilometres during a single booking. In case the journey extends beyond 12 hours, an additional charge for the next 12-hour period will have to be paid, officials explained.

Officials said the initiative has been launched keeping passenger comfort and environmental sustainability in mind. The AC electric buses are equipped with comfortable seating and modern amenities, offering a pleasant travel experience while promoting cleaner and greener transportation.

At present, the facility has been restricted to a maximum distance of 180 kilometres due to the limited availability of charging stations. UPSRTC officials said the distance limit would be increased in the future as the charging infrastructure expands.

The facility is expected to attract families and event organisers looking for budget-friendly group travel options while also helping UPSRTC generate additional revenue from its growing fleet of electric buses. Earlier, conventional roadways buses were available for booking only for 24 hours at a charge of around ₹27,000.