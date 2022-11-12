Platescon -2022: Two-day conference begins in Prayagraj today

The Prayagraj Orthopedic Association (POA) is going to organise a two-day national conference—PLATESCON-2022— at the Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) convention centre from November 12.

Around 250 delegates from across the country will participate in this conference which will include well-known orthopedic surgeons of the state and the country, the organisers said.

“Every year, due to the traffic and busy day-to-day life, the incidence of bone fractures is increasing. Any fracture can be managed in a number of ways. Among these, one way is to connect the bones by plates and screws. Change and innovation is a constant factor and newer methods are being invented all the time and we are here to discuss them,” said noted orthopedic surgeon, Dr KD Tripathi, also one of the organising chairmen.

On the occasion, Dr Ram Chadha from Mumbai and vice-president of Indian Orthopaedic Association and Padma Shri Dr Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay from Dehradun shall deliver the prestigious Prof RC Gupta oration and prof SC Gaur oration, respectively, he added.