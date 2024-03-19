Plea for survey of closed Gyanvapi cellars: Rejoinder to AIMC’s objections filed, next hearing on April 11

A rejoinder was filed on behalf of the plaintiff, Rakhi Singh, in the Varanasi district court on Tuesday against Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee’s objection to her plea for an ASI survey of two closed cellars in the Gyanvapi mosque complex using ground penetrating radar (GPR) and other modern techniques. Rakhi Singh, the main plaintiff in the “Rakhi Singh and Others Vs State of UP and others”, filed the rejoinder through counsel Saurabh Tiwari, Manbahadur Singh and advocate Anupam Dwivedi. (FILE PHOTO)

The court of the additional district judge Anil Kumar-V, in-charge district judge, fixed April 11 as the next date of hearing, said advocate Saurabh Tiwari, representing Rakhi Singh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rakhi Singh, the main plaintiff in the “Rakhi Singh and Others Vs State of UP and others”, filed the rejoinder through counsel Saurabh Tiwari, Manbahadur Singh and advocate Anupam Dwivedi.

Tiwari said Singh had earlier filed the plea for the survey in the district court, Varanasi, on February 5. Tiwari said among the cellars of the Gyanvapi premises, at least two were not surveyed during the survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India in the mosque premises last year as their entrances were blocked.

Tiwari said that he mentioned several points in the rejoinder in favor of the plea and urged the court that the objection is liable to be rejected.

AIMC, which looks after the Gyanvapi mosque, filed its objection to Singh’s February 5 plea on February 28.

“The ASI conducted the survey in the Gyanvapi mosque. The plaintiff’s claim that Cellars S1 and N1 were not surveyed through GPR methodology is false. Therefore, this application should be rejected,” argued advocate Akhlaque Ahmad, representing AIMC.