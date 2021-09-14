PM cautions against anti-development regimes

Aligarh Comparing the Yogi-Adityanath government with the previous regimes in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against ‘anti -development’ governments.

Speaking in Lodha (Aligarh) after laying the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap state university, Modi lauded the transformation brought about by Yogi Adityanath as UP chief minister.

“Prior to 2017, the development schemes aimed at uplift of the poor were obstructed by those in power, despite repeated letters by the central government. Law and order was at its worst and girls were afraid of moving out of the house. Parents remained worried till the girls returned home,” said Modi in his well -crafted speech of 40 minutes,

“All changed with chief minister Yogi Adityanath assuming office and all mafia and goons calling the shots were placed behind the bars. The poor are now getting their complaints heard and are respected in the Yogi regime,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University and also saw the models of the university as well as the Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor.

Modi said that Aligarh, popular till now for its locks, would also be known for defence equipment.

“Till now, Aligarh was known for protecting houses with its locks but now its defence equipment will defend the borders of the nation,” he said.

“New avenues are coming up and now the local industrialists and MSME units will get a special benefit. There will be new encouragement for the MSMEs,” he said.

UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event held in Lodha village of Aligarh district. The district is home to former chief minister and governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh and the Prime Minister did not forget to mention him.

“Kalyan Singh would have been very happy on this occasion when a defence corridor and state university in name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh are coming up in his home district,” he said.

The university is being set up in over 92 acres of lland in Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to about 400 colleges of the Aligarh division.

The establishment of a defence industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.

A total of 6 nodes - Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow - have been planned in the defence industrial corridor. In the Aligarh node, the land has been allotted to 19 firms, which will invest ₹1245 crore.