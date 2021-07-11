PM Modi, CM Yogi condole death of Mahant Rameshwar Puri

: Mahant Rameshwar Puri of Kashi Annapurna Temple passed away while he was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 67.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Mahant Puri.

A pall of gloom descends on saints’ community and commoners over his death. His body has been kept in the temple for last darshan. His last rites will be performed on Sunday morning.

“Mahant got infected with the corona virus during Haridwar Kumbh. After getting treatment in New Delhi, he came to Lucknow and later came back to the temple in Kashi. Meanwhile, on June 11, his health deteriorated, and he was admitted to Medanta in Lucknow. His condition remained critical for the last 10 days. After doctors’ lost hope of improvement, we shifted him to a private hospital in Varanasi where he breathed his last,” said Shankar Puri, deputy mahant of the temple.

“Rameshwar Puri was appointed Mahant of Shri Annapurna Math temple after the death of the then Mahant Tribhuvan Puri in 2004. Under his guidance, the Kashi Annapurna Anna Kshetra Trust continuously expanded its social service. At the time of his appointment, only one project of the Trust was operating in the form of Annakshetra, while at present the trust is working in field of education, medical and welfare of elderly people,” said Puri.

PM Modi tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Mahant Rameshwar Puri ji of Kashi Annapurna Temple. His passing is an irreparable loss to the society. He constantly inspired people for social work by connecting religion and spirituality with social service. Om Shanti (peace)!

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “ I am extremely saddened by the death of revered Rameshwar Puri ji, Mahant of Kashi Annapurna Temple. Your passing is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Prabhu Shri Ram to give place to the departed virtuous soul at his feet and give strength to the mourning followers to bear this unfathomable sorrow. Om Shanti!