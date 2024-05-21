PM Modi in Varanasi today, to hold rally in Basti tomorrow

Prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with 25000 women at Kashi’s Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground on Tuesday and is scheduled to address an election rally in Basti on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow. (ANI)

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navaratan Rathi said: “There are 1909 booths in Varanasi Lok Sabha and 10 women from each booth have been invited for the Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with women. All preparations for the event have been completed. “

Doctors, engineers, lawyers, professors, chartered accountants and teachers have also been invited to the programme that will start around 4 pm on Tuesday, he said.

BJP’s state unit secretary and Mahila Morcha in-charge Archana Mishra said: “Our enthusiastic participation at his Kashi road show on May 13 made the PM very happy and that is why he is coming here again to share his happiness with us.”

She said BJP’s women wing members went door-to-door in Varanasi to invite women for the Tuesday event. Lok Sabha coordinator and MLC Ashwini Tyagi said: “PM has done many things for the uplift of women during his 10 years in office. It was because of him that 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan Act could become possible.” After the event, Modi will spend the night at BLW guest house in Varanasi.

MODI-SHAH-YOGI RALLIES IN EAST UP

Ahead of the May 25 sixth phase polls, BJP’s top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath would hold rallies in 3 Lok Sabha constituencies of Basti division.

PM would address meeting at Government Polytechnic Ground on Wednesday (May 22), superintendent of police, Basti, Gopal Krishna Chowdhury said on Monday. He added that members of PM’s SPG security have already reached Basti and inspected the rally venue and added that no flying zone had been declared in nearby areas. He said from May 20 to May 22, flying drones or balloons in the region has been banned due to security reasons.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union minister Anupriya Patel too would share stage with the PM. While Yogi Adityanath would hold rallies at Dhanghata, and Mehdawal areas of Sant Kabir Nagar on Tuesday, Union home minister Amit Shah will be in the district on Wednesday. Deputy chief ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Maurya also addressed rallies in Sant Kabir Nagar and Basti. Both targeted opposition while seeking votes for BJP.