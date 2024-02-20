PM Modi lays foundation stone of girls’ hostel at BHU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a 1200-seat girls’ hostel at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) virtually. Currently, the university has a cumulative capacity of nearly 6,400 hostel seats for girls. (File Photo)

The foundation laying ceremony was watched live by members of the BHU fraternity, including vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh, finance officer Dr Abhay Thakur, directors of institutes, deans of faculties, and other senior officials of the University at the auditorium of the varsity.

The VC said, “We are delighted on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of the 1200-seat hostel in BHU by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Banaras Hindu University has been at the forefront of girls’ education in the country since the very beginning, as conceptualized by our revered founder Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. BHU has been making significant headway in this direction by making available the best facilities for our girl students and developing infrastructure accordingly. The foundation laying by the PM will go a long way in realising the dream of Mahamana.”

Upon completion, the hostel will significantly boost the university’s capacity to provide accommodation to girl students.

Currently, the university has a cumulative capacity of nearly 6,400 hostel seats for girls. The hostel, with an estimated cost of ₹1,43,31,56,637 (approximately ₹143 crore) is expected to be completed within a span of 18 months. It will have five blocks (G+4) comprising 385 triple-seated rooms. The complex will have dining halls, reading rooms, a cyber-library, lounges, basketball court, badminton court, two mini auditoriums, lifts, and ample cycle parking, among other facilities.