PM Modi likely to gift DFC to country from Prayagraj on March 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to gift the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) to the country from the Parade Ground of Prayagraj on March 2. Officials have started preparations for this event. If approved by the PM office, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) will be launched simultaneously, officials shared. Preparations underway at Parade ground for the PM’s proposed event on March 2. (HT Photo)

The DFC, covering 2,843 kilometers, has been built at a cost of about ₹1.25 lakh crore, and is one of the largest projects undertaken by the Indian Railways and covers nine states, spans 77 districts and involves approximately 11,000 hectares of land acquisition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Currently, both passenger and freight trains move on the same rail tracks, leading to congestion on the route and holding up freight trains, resulting in a slowdown as passenger trains are given priority over freight trains. A dedicated corridor for freight trains will ensure seamless and faster service, reducing the turnaround time.

DFC managing director Ravindra Kumar reached Prayagraj with his team on Friday and held a meeting with North Central Railway (NCR) GM Ravindra Goyal and other officers.

Talking to media persons, Kumar said that the DFC would be a game-changer in the 21st century.

“All work on the EDFC has been completed while 81% work on Western DFC has also been completed. The efforts of the officers are that the PM should inaugurate the entire DFC network at once, however, only after getting approval from the Prime Minister’s Office will it be known how much of the DFC will be inaugurated,” he said.

On February 23, DFC interchanged 428 trains, which is the highest so far. Th DFC MD also said that currently 120 goods trains are running on the network. The speed has increased from 30 to 50 kilometers per hour. Before Mahakumbh, maximum goods trains will be shifted to DFC. This will reduce the traffic pressure on the railway tracks and faster trains will run for the passengers. Apart from this, a survey for DFC in other parts of the country including East Coast, East West and North South corridors, has also been conducted and the reports have been sent to the Railway Board, he added.

DFC’s control room bigger than ISRO’s

Kumar said that the control room of DFC, built in Subedarganj, is bigger than the control room of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). All places are monitored from this control room. State-of-the-art work is going on here. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes, he will see the control room of DFC too and can also flag off goods trains at DFC.

SUGGESTED BOX: 1

DFC at a glance

114 stations including EDFC’s 66 stations and WDFC’s 48 stations

53 rail flyovers including 24 in EDFC and 29 in WDFC

EDFC is of 1,337 km going from Sonpur in Bihar to Ludhiana

WDFC of 1,506 km is running from Dadri to JNPT, Navi Mumbai