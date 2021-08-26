PM to dedicate renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial to country on Saturday

AMRITSAR Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Samarak to the nation on Saturday at 6.25pm, via video-conferencing. He will also inaugurate the museum galleries developed at the Samarak.

A Press Information Bureau (PIB) said the four museum galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation. A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

Multiple development initiatives have been undertaken at the complex. Elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab. The Shaheedi Well has been repaired and restored with a redefined super structure. The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored, the water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader. Newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast.

Union minister of culture; Union minister of housing and urban affairs, ministers of state for culture, the governor and the Punjab CM; CMs of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, members of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, among others, will be present, virtually, on the occasion.