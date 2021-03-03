PMC open to Rs900 crore loan to ensure cancer hospital built before civic polls

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to ensure it builds and hosts a cancer hospital, much like the cancer treatment centre the Tata Trust runs in Mumbai.

Global healthcare provider, VAMED, has shown an interest in being involved in the project.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “We already had a dialogue with VAMED and have written communication with them. We will either carry an expression of interest, or take a Rs900 crore loan to erect the cancer and urology hospital.”

Rasne added, “This cancer hospital will be our flagship programme and will definitely be launched before the upcoming municipal elections. As per my estimate, by coming August, the project will be streamlined.”

A top PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “PMC has identified land for the proposed hospital either at Baner or Warje. The plot will be at least 10,000 square feet. Either PMC will call for an expression of interest and ask the concerned organisation to give a proposal, or then the PMC prefers a soft loan for this project.”

VAMED is a global provider for hospitals and other facilities in the healthcare sector. The VAMED portfolio ranges from project development, planning and turnkey construction, to total facility management of healthcare facilities.

With its range of services, VAMED covers all areas of healthcare, from prevention and wellness, to acute care, rehabilitation and nursing.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party plans to name the hospital after social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh.