PMC reports 86 Dengue cases and 73 Chikungunya cases in July

PUNE As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, the civic body has reported 117 confirmed cases of Dengue and 84 cases of Chikungunya in 2021, of which 86 Dengue cases and 73 Chikungunya cases were reported in July.

In view of the Zika virus case being reported in the district, the city health department is focusing on destroying breeding spots for mosquitoes. The civic body has also collected over ₹1 lakh in penalties for the same. The civic body has issued 1,112 notices to residents for creating conditions that allow mosquitoes to breed.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “There is no different set of action to deal with Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya or even Zika, since they are all vector-borne disease and spread through mosquitoes. This monsoon we have cracked down on locations which could be possible mosquito breeding sites. In July we have reported the highest number of positive cases of Dengue and Chikungunya, which is because of the monsoon season. In view of the single Zika virus case reported form the district we have cautioned pregnant women to report to us in case they are suffering any symptoms similar to the Zika virus.”

The city saw a total of 1,323 suspected cases of Dengue as of August 7. The city saw a nominal number of cases in January, when 22 confirmed Dengue, and three confirmed cases of Chikungunya were reported.