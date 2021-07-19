PMC to generate revenue of 130 crore in property tax from newly merged villages

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) tax department has claimed that 0.2 million properties in the 23 newly merged villages will generate a tax revenue of ₹130 crore for 2021-2022.

Vilas Kanade, head of the PMC property tax department, expects revenue to go up to ₹500 crore in next five years based on a forecast of the number of properties increasing to 1.305 million.

The administration maintained that the additional revenue will be utilised for creation of infrastructure including roads and drainage lines in the new areas.

Kanade said, “The newly merged areas will increase the funds in our coffers and the figure will go up significantly in the next few years.”

Villagers will have to pay property tax as per gram panchayat norms for 2020-21, but will have to pay as per PMC norms from April 22, 2021, the beginning of the new financial year for the civic body.

The highest number of tax payees from the newly merged villages are from Wagholi, followed by Narhe and Manjri Budruk.

With the state government issuing a notification merging 23 villages, PMC is now the largest civic body in Maharashtra.

The total area under PMC is currently pegged at 518 sqkm, overtaking Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s 440 sqkm. Unlike the village mergers in the recent past, all 23 fringe villages, including Wagholi, Khadakwasla and Pisoli, have been fully added to the limits of the civic body, as pet the state urban development department.

Wagholi resident Sandip Patil said, “The property taxes in our area including all the villages will naturally go up in the next few years. PMC officials must be careful and concerned while discharging their duties for citizens.”