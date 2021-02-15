PMC to recover property tax rebate amount from those failing to comply with eco-friendly measures

PUNE The civic body will discontinue property tax rebate for owners who are not complying with eco-friendly measures like installing vermiculture, solar water heating or rainwater harvesting systems.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will recover the rebate amount in the property tax bills of 2021-22, said officials.

Dr Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have decided to recover the amount of rebate from property holders who had taken discount in property tax bills in 2019-20 and failed to keep the eco-friendly projects functional. We will mention it in property tax bills which will be issued in March.”

“In the next year’s property owners who failed to implement rain harvesting, vermiculture and solar panel systems will get bills without the rebate,” he added.

PMC introduced rain harvesting, vermiculture and solar panel installation under the eco-housing project scheme. The scheme was introduced in 2008. The civic body is giving a five to ten per cent rebate on property tax for such owners. Till date, 1,0,1022 property owners are part of such scheme and are availing rebate in property tax.

During an inspection in December 2020, the corporation found that 3,081 of these properties are not maintaining the eco-freindly projects or they are not in working conditions.

Last month, the property tax department sent notices to 3,081 such property holders and informed them about discontinuing the rebate.

Every year, property tax bills are delivered to owners in March-April via post.

At present, PMC has a total of 10.81 lakh properties in the city out of that, around eight lakh are residential properties, commercial properties numbers are more than one lakh and open spaces are 28,755. Other categories include 14, 623 properties.

Property tax is a levy issued by a government on a person’s real or personal property. The property is assessed to give it a value, and then that value is taxed. The amount of tax owed is determined by multiplying the fair market value of the property by the current tax rate.

Installing rainwater harvesting, vermiculture and solar water heater systems.

Installing rainwater harvesting, vermiculture and solar water heater systems

Year== Number of properties

2015-16 ==46,026

2016-17==57,065

2017-18==68,637

2018-19==74,360

2019-20==86,836

2020-21==1,0,1022

( Source: Environment status report 2019-20)