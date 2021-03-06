PMC to use volunteers from NGOs to help smoothen vax drive
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will seek to take the help of non-government organisations and various other institutes to boost the vaccination numbers in the city.
Citizens face various problems enrolling their names for the vaccine. Some still have doubts about the vaccine.
Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “It is true that the vaccination process is not streamlined. There are some technical errors when registering names.”
Volunteers from various organisations will help citizens at vaccination centres register their names and documents.
Agrawal said, “Organisations will also raise awareness among citizens about the vaccine and its safety.”
The Bharatiya Jain Sanghtana and Force Motors have already come forward to help the PMC with the vaccination drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to use volunteers from NGOs to help smoothen vax drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s active Covid cases nears 20K mark; 1,925 new cases on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Average positivity rate in Pune up from 5.8% in Jan to 15% in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blood banks unable to meet plasma demand with shortage of donors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Startup mantra: Women entrepreneurs who hacked the glass ceiling... and beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of ₹11.6 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox